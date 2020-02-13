Amy Poehler is ‘not sure why’ the Golden Globes announced her and Tina Fey as 2021 hosts so damn early [WATCH]

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Ricky Gervais would host the Golden Globes for the fifth (and final, allegedly) time in November, two months before the 77th ceremony. But the group wasted absolutely no time revealing the hosts for the 2021 show. Last month, just six days after the Globes — “they were barely finished clapping,” as Jimmy Kimmel puts it — the HFPA and NBC announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would return to host for the fourth time at the network’s Television Critics Association winter press tour day.

“Yeah, not sure why,” Poehler deadpanned on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday (watch above). “Build the pressure, maybe. To turn it into a diamond, I hope. Yeah, it’s a year away. It’s a full year away, and so in about 11 and a half months, we’re gonna start thinking about it. Nobody’s made the movies yet!”

Awards show hosts are typically announced closer to the actual ceremony, especially now that hosting has turned into highly scrutinized and thankless gig. And perhaps the long lead time is not the best for the “Parks and Recreation” alum, who says she is one of those people who agrees to do something in advance and then regrets it the whole time in the lead-up.

“I think I’m like you, because you’ve done this many times, where I’m like, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ And then I dread it. I dread it and I want to die. I want to go to sleep,” she told Kimmel. “I have a very fight-or-flight kind of thing, so I get really tired and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should go to sleep instead of host this.'”

Poehler, who hosted the Globes with Fey from 2013-15, watched the hostless Oscars and was psyched about “Parasite’s” historic victories. “I loved ‘Parasite,’ so I thought Bong [Joon Ho]’s win was really awesome,” she said, adding that she likes awards shows “that are kind of a little surprising,” like those from her youth when ceremonies were far less polished and refined and there was an air of casual aloofness.

“I really remember growing up in the ’70s and ’80s with awards shows that were really shaggy, pretty sloppy,” she explained. “Like, the stars would just drive to the event and they’d just show up in jeans. And they’d be, like, smoking and then they’d hear their name and just go up there.”

“Now they’re vaping instead of smoking,” Kimmel quipped.

