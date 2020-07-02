Amy Sherman-Palladino (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on her creative process: ‘I write with the feeling and the motion in my mind’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Sometimes it’s just faster if you just do it,” explains Amy Sherman-Palladino. The creative force has many job titles on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” In addition to creating the series, she serves as showrunner, executive producer, writer, director, and music supervisor. “Maisel” provided Sherman-Palladino with the opportunity to craft an entire world of her own making. And in Season 3, that world opens up considerably. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

When Sherman-Palladino sits down to write a script, she experiences “all of the piece” at once. “I write with the feeling and the motion in my mind,” she describes. This creative process led to moments in her career full of “frustration of writing scripts and handing them off” for others to direct. It’s no wonder she enjoys sitting in the director’s chair to bring her scripts to life.

“I direct like, I believe, a dancer,” reveals the creator. She was trained as a dancer before transitioning to other creative work, but retains the visual sensibilities and discipline of that medium. “I feel it through a musical, internal cadence,” she states. So, when writing a script she is sure to include the shots and stage directions she visualizes in her head. It’s an attempt to get her cast and crew to see what she experiences in her mind.

For Season 3, Sherman-Palladino envisioned many hard lessons for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein). Midge learns about the ugly side of show business, including time away from children and flopping so hard she loses gigs. Susie ends up struggling with a gambling addiction. The writer feels that “it doesn’t matter how successful you are. You’re going to ride high one year and then the next year something terrible is going to happen to you.” It was important for Midge to take that lesson to heart as fame seeks her out. Sherman-Palladino sums it up as: “Anything you build can be taken away from you.”

Sherman-Palladino has won five Emmys for her work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” These wins include Comedy Series, Comedy Writing, Comedy Directing and Music Supervision for Seasons 1 and 2.

