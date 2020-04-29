Andrew Scott (‘Black Mirror’): Hot Priest could get his Emmy revenge after his egregious ‘Fleabag’ snub

“Fleabag” dominated the Emmys last year with six wins including Best Comedy Series. But Andrew Scott didn’t get in on the action. Despite being central to the season’s conflict as a priest who questions his vows after meeting the title character (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), he wasn’t nominated for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. Voters have a chance to make it up to him, though. This year he could be nominated for playing a hostage-taking cab driver in “Black Mirror: Smithereens.”

The thing about Scott’s “Fleabag” snub was that it might just have been a case of bad timing. “Fleabag’s” buzz grew so quickly in the spring of 2019 that if the television academy had another week or two of voting, he might have broken through along with his co-stars Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman. Indeed, the show’s buzz finally caught up with him later in the year when he earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his role. He even won at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

He has been pretty prolific since “Fleabag” too. He was featured in the Best Picture-nominated film “1917.” He appeared in HBO’s sci-fi series “His Dark Materials” and Amazon’s anthology “Modern Love.” He was cast as the title character in Showtime’s “Ripley” miniseries. And he played the leading role in “Smithereens,” for which he could now be nominated for Best Movie/Limited Actor. “Black Mirror’s” consistent success at the Emmys combined with Scott’s “Fleabag” IOU could get him into the race.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Episodes of “Black Mirror” have won Best TV Movie for the last three years in a row: “San Junipero” (2017), “USS Callister” (2018) and “Bandersnatch” (2019). The futuristic anthology series has been more hit-and-miss in acting categories, but it has made the cut for its performances a couple of times. Jesse Plemons was nominated for Best Movie/Limited Actor for “USS Callister” in 2018, and that year Letitia Wright was nominated for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for “Black Museum” on that episode’s only nomination.

As of this writing Scott is on the bubble for a nomination according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. He ranks seventh with 28/1 odds. But six of the Expert journalists we’ve polled from top media outlets expect him to break through: Chris Harnick (E!), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Entertainment Weekly), Robert Rorke (New York Post) and Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com). So the erstwhile Hot Priest’s prayers may finally be answered.

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.