Andrew Scott (aka ‘Fleabag’s’ Hot Priest) will FINALLY win a trophy thanks to Critics’ Choice TV Awards

Andrew Scott was snubbed at the Emmys. He lost the Golden Globe. Now “Fleabag’s” Hot Priest is finally predicted to win a trophy thanks to Sunday’s 10th Critics’ Choice TV Awards. Scott contends in Best Comedy Supporting Actor for the second (and likely final) season of Amazon’s quirky series as the love interest of Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s titular character. Hot Priest was undoubtedly one of the breakout television characters of last year, with Waller-Bridge even thanking Scott in her Golden Globe acceptance speech for being able to have “chemistry with a pebble.”

Scott currently enjoys leading 9/2 odds at the Critics’ Choice Awards, based on the predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors and Users like you. He faces off against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Daniel Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”), Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Nico Santos (“Superstore”).

“Fleabag” is also up for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress for Waller-Bridge and Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sian Clifford. Our racetrack odds predict it’ll go 3-for-4, with Clifford predicted to miss out to two-time Emmy champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Speaking of the Emmys, Scott was snubbed by the TV academy despite the comedy series winning six trophies including casting. Scott’s addition to the show in Season 2 helped it break through the media landscape after being overlooked in Season 1, so it was strange to see him skunked for his supporting role.

The Golden Globes made it up to Scott by nominating him in their catch-all Best TV Supporting Actor category. He lost to Stellan Skarsgard for his dramatic turn in HBO’s disaster miniseries “Chernobyl.” Luckily for Scott, Skarsgard competes at the Critics’ Choice Awards in the limited series race, where he belongs.

So far the only major prize Scott has received for playing Hot Priest has been our own Gold Derby TV Awards, voted on by thousands of our readers. He won Best Comedy Supporting Actor with us and was also nominated for Best Comedy Supporting Actor of the Decade, ultimately losing that honor to Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”).

Scott is also nominated at the upcoming SAG Awards, where he competes against both lead (Michael Douglas for “The Kominsky Method,” Bill Hader for “Barry”) and supporting (Alan Arkin for “The Kominsky Method,” Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) male actors.

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards will air Sunday, January 12 on CW from the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

