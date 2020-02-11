‘AGT’ finals: Angelina Jordan’s ‘hypnotic’ Elton John cover on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ will give you chills

Angelina Jordan, the winner of “Norway’s Got Talent,” took to the stage during the finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” for her last shot at impressing the superfan voters. For her performance, the 14-year-old gave a haunting rendition of Elton John‘s classic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and managed to make it “hypnotic” for the new generation, raved Howie Mandel. Angelina was accompanied only by a piano, a bold move that let her voice shine as bright as her mustard yellow jacket. Read the judges’ complete comments below.

“You make your Golden Buzzer mama so proud,” Heidi Klum exclaimed after the performance. Don’t forget, Heidi pressed her Golden Buzzer for the talented tyke back in the season premiere, after her cover of Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Heidi continued, “I can feel it all the way down into my bones that you are a superstar in the making. I mean, seeing it right in front of our eyes — the melancholy that you put into that Elton John song was incredible. You are so good and I’m so excited for you. Good luck!”

Howie stated, “At any age, but especially 14, this is so amazing. One word comes to mind when I listen to you and that’s hypnotic. I just get drawn into your sound and your performance, and nothing else going on around me even matters. It’s just all about you. You truly are a champion. But there are superfans representing all 50 states who only have to choose one and that’s tough. And you are worthy of being that one. Let’s see how it turns out.”

“You’re like an old soul trapped in a young person’s body,” proclaimed new judge Alesha Dixon. “Oh my goodness, it was beautifully delicate. You drew us all in. We were holding on to every single word that you sang. It was just gorgeous. I really hope the superfans vote for you, because I would vote for you. You’re incredible.”

Finally, Simon Cowell was given the all-important last word. “What I loved about tonight was: number one, you took a risk, and secondly, I’m gonna remember this performance for years and years and years to come. You didn’t do what other people would normally do in this situation. You took that [old] song but you made it sound current, relevant. You’ve made this final way, way better because you’ve set a real standard here.”

Besides Angelina, the other 10 finalists are a dog act (Alexa Lauenburger), a silly dance group (Boogie Storm), an entertainer (Hans), a shadow dance group (Silhouettes), an acrobatic act (Sandou Trio Russian Bar), a falsetto singer (Marcelito Pomoy), a violinist (Tyler Butler-Figueroa), a trapeze act (Duo Transcend) and a danger dance group (V.Unbeatable). Who do you hope prevails in the February 17 finale?

