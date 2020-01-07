Did Angelina Jordan deserve first Golden Buzzer of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ season 2? [POLL]

During the Season 2 premiere of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” returning judge Heidi Klum had the power to press the Golden Buzzer and she chose 13-year-old singer Angelina Jordan. This talented tyke previously won “Norway’s Got Talent” 2014 when she was only seven, and she’s been waiting all this time to sing in front of Simon Cowell, whom she called “a legend.” For her “AGT: The Champions” performance, Angelina gave a haunting rendition of Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody” that had the judges up on their feet. Watch the video above and then vote in our poll below to let us know if you think Angelina deserved the Golden Buzzer.

Before Heidi made Angelina’s dreams come true by giving her a golden confetti shower, the other judges had nothing but positive critiques for her. New panelist Alesha Dixon proclaimed, “I feel like I am witnessing the birth of something really special, a star.” Howie Mandel added, “I think this moment … is going to change your life and your career forever.” And Simon said, “Seriously, this was an amazing performance.”

When it was her time to speak, Heidi exclaimed, “Finally you guys are finished talking. You have no idea how hard it is for me to sit here to wait for you guys to jibbity-jabbity-jibbity-jabbity, because this was so amazing!” Heidi then jumped up out of her seat and slammed her hand down on the Golden Buzzer, prompting Angelina to cover her hands over her face in sheer emotion.

The four judges walked up on stage to congratulate the teenager, with Simon telling her, “I don’t think you know how good you are, really.” When host Terry Crews asked her how she felt, Angelina replied, “I feel amazing. I don’t have any words to describe how amazing it feels. Thank you so much. I love you guys.”

In our recent interview with Angelina, she confessed, “I always wanted to sing on the stage for all the people in the world.” In the years since appearing on “Norway’s Got Talent,” Angelina confirmed she published a book about why she goes “barefoot on the stage.” Now that she’s been asked back, what would her reaction be if she was embraced by American audiences? “I would definitely stay humble,” she told us.

