‘AGT: The Champions’ viewers outraged that Angelina Jordan did not make Top 5

Angelina Jordan fans are mad that this teenage singer did not make the Top 5 on the season 2 final of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” We polled viewers of this “AGT” spin-off about the results that were revealed on February 17. Over one-third of the “AGT: The Champions” audience wanted Angelina, who won “Norway’s Got Talent” in 2014 when she wa only eight, to take this title too.

A mere 7% of “AGT: The Champions” viewers were pleased that the dance group V. Unbeatable won the show. What do you think of the results? Vote in the poll at the bottom of this post. And make your voice heard in the comments section by telling us your opinion of “AGT: The Champions” season 2.

Both Angelina and V.Unbeatable were singled out for special treatment at their auditions when one of the judges chose them as a Golden Buzzer act. Angelina had Heidi Klum in her corner while V. Unbeatable were the pick of Howie Mandel.

Are you happy that V. Unbeatable were the winners of season 2 of “AGT: The Champions”? Take a look at the list of 10 acts that took part in the finale and then cast your vote in our poll as to your choice for the best of the bunch. And sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on the show, including whether or not you are a fan of the superfans.

