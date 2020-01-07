Landslide! 97% say Angelina Jordan (‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’) deserved Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer [POLL RESULTS]

Talk about a landslide. According to 97% of viewers who watched the Season 2 premiere of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” 13-year-old singer Angelina Jordan definitely deserved Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer. To compare, only 3% of fans voted in our poll results that “someone else deserved it,” a relatively small number that suggests Heidi made the right choice. In her post-show interview with NBC (watch above), Angelina says how her golden confetti shower was “just amazing.”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ cast photos: Meet the 40 returning winners and favorites for Season 2

“I cried immediately,” Angelina recalls about the life-changing moment that occurred after her haunting performance of Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This talented tyke previously won “Norway’s Got Talent” 2014 when she was only seven, and now she’s a front-runner to win “AGT: The Champions” as she’s been sent straight through to the finals. “Thank you so much, Heidi Klum, I love you so much!”

Angelina also explains, “After I got the Golden Buzzer, we talked about why I’m barefoot. When I was around six years old, I saw this little girl around my age. I gave my shoes to her because she had scars on her feet and it was really cold. So, whenever I’m on the stage I always remember all the children that don’t have any parents, clothes and shoes. She’s always in my heart.”

The other judges were just as impressed with Angelina’s performance, giving her nothing but positive critiques. New panelist Alesha Dixon proclaimed, “I feel like I am witnessing the birth of something really special, a star.” Howie Mandel chimed in, “I think this moment … is going to change your life and your career forever.” And Simon remarked, “Seriously, this was an amazing performance.”

Heidi had to keep biting her tongue until it was her time to speak. “Finally you guys are finished talking,” she exclaimed. “You have no idea how hard it is for me to sit here to wait for you guys to jibbity-jabbity-jibbity-jabbity, because this was so amazing!” Heidi then jumped up out of her seat and slammed her hand down on the Golden Buzzer, prompting Angelina to cover her hands over her face in sheer emotion.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions