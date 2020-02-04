‘AGT: The Champions’ finalist Angelina Jordan tears up talking about her late grandfather: ‘I wish he would be here’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Not only is Angelina Jordan your favorite Golden Buzzer act of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2, but she also won our recent poll that asked who deserved to win. Gold Derby sat down with this 14-year-old winner of “Norway’s Got Talent” as she embarked on her “AGT” journey, and things got rather emotional as she spoke about her late grandfather. “I wish he would be here and he would hear me perform and I could just hug him for just one second,” Angelina revealed in our exclusive video interview (watch above).

Angelina explained that she chose to sing “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the season premiere because “it means a lot” to her. “It’s about the fears that you’re going to lose somebody in your life. But still you have hope. I love that song. It always reminds me about my grandfather that passed away about a year and a half ago.” Her haunting rendition of the Queen classic wowed judge Heidi Klum so much that she pushed her Golden Buzzer.

The talented tyke was only seven years old when she won the Norwegian version of “Got Talent” in 2014. What was it like to hit superstardom at such a young age? “It was amazing. It was like my dream come true,” she recalled. “I always wanted to sing on the stage for all the people in the world, and I won the show! It was so unbelievable.”

Following her big victory, Angelina published a book when she was nine to let people know why she performs barefoot on the stage. “I gave my shoes” to a little girl on the streets who was making money by weighing random strangers. “She had scars on her feet and it was really cold,” Angelina continued, “and that’s why whenever I sing on the stage I’m always reminded about all the children that don’t have any parents and clothes and shoes.”

She will next be seen in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” airing Monday, February 10 on NBC. (See the other Top 10 acts.) Do you think Angelina has what it takes to join magician Shin Lim on the “Champions” winners list?

