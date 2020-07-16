Will an animal act win ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the first time in 8 years? Only Olate Dogs have prevailed so far

During Tuesday’s final auditions episode of “America’s Got Talent,” no less than three animal acts gave it their all for the judges from the comfort of their own homes. Dog act Chris & Sid sang a country duet from their truck (Chris is the human, Sid is the canine). Puppy Pals was a more traditional animal act that focused on an eight-year-old Florida girl with her trained pooches. And Erin McCarthy belted out opera while on horseback, which begs the question: will she bring her horse with her if she makes it to the live shows in Hollywood? So far only one animal act has ever claimed victory on NBC’s reality TV show: Olate Dogs in Season 7. Do any of the current Season 15 hopefuls have what it takes to join the “AGT” winners list?

This 2020 cycle started out with an adorable collection of pigs performing parlor tricks: Pork Chop Revue. One of the bigger hogs, Mack, impressed Heidi Klum so much that she jumped up on stage to give it a big juicy kiss. All four panelists — Heidi, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel — voted “yes” to send Pork Chop Revue through to the next round, so we’ll be seeing them again in the upcoming Judge Cuts. The last time a pig act appeared on “AGT” was Top Hogs in Season 9, but they were eliminated before the live shows.

Dog acts are much more commonplace on “America’s Got Talent” and spinoff series “AGT: The Champions.” Olate Dogs is obviously the most successful, as they claimed victory in 2012 against stand-up comedian Tom Cotter. Other popular dog acts familiar to “AGT” fans include J.R. Johns & His Best Friends (Season 1), Tony Hoard & Rory (Season 4), Todd Oliver (Season 7), The Pompeyo Family Dogs (Season 12), Sara & Hero (Season 12 and “Champions” 1) and Ashleigh & Sully (“Champions” 2).

Who is your favorite animal acts to audition for the Season 15 judges: Pork Chop Revue, Chris & Sid, Puppy Pals or Erin McCarthy? And do you think any of these can go on to win the $1 million prize for the first time in eight years? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section. “America’s Got Talent” continues with the Judge Cuts on July 28; a special “best-of auditions” episode airs next week on July 21.

