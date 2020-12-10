RSVP today! Animation directors for ‘Onward,’ ‘Trolls World Tour,’ ‘The Willoughbys,’ ‘Wolfwalkers’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four top film animation directors will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Thursday, December 17, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the animators together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Oscar contenders:

“Onward” (Disney Pixar): Dan Scanlon



Scanlon’s career has included such projects as “Monsters University,” “Tracy” and “Mater and the Ghostlight” plus “Toy Story 4,” “Incredibles 2” and “Coco.”

“Trolls World Tour” (DreamWorks): Walt Dohrn

Dohrn’s career has included such projects as “Trolls,” “Shrek’s Yule Log,” “Donkey’s Christmas Shrektacular” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

“The Willoughbys” (Netflix): Kris Pearn

Woodward’s career has included “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2,” “Dorg Van Dango,” “The Great Northern Candy Drop” and “Open Season: Scared Silly.”

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV+): Tomm Moore



Moore is a two-time Oscar nominee for “Song of the Sea” and “The Secret of Kells.” Other projects have included “The Breadwinner,” “Eddie of the Realms Eternal” and “Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet.”

