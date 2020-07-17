Anna Kendrick’s ‘Dummy’ deserves recognition for advancing the medium

The pitch for Quibi is that you can “watch movie-quality shows designed for your phone.” The app allows users to switch seamlessly between the traditional landscape orientation and a mobile-friendly portrait view. This is revolutionary technology, but most of their available comedies and dramas could be mistaken for having been retrofitted for the gimmick. “Dummy” starring and executive produced by Anna Kendick stands out in this way. Instead of cropping the sides and re-centering the widescreen image like in other shows (or stacking with a vertical split-screen, as “Nikki Fre$h” does occasionally), director Tricia Brock and cinematographer Catherine Goldschmidt properly push the medium forward.

The portrait version of “Dummy” compensates for its comparative skinniness with a taller image. The picture extends above and below what the horizontal version depicts (even rotated slightly above), allowing new space to convey information and also allowing more of the horizontal version to appear.

“Dummy” is a semi-autobiographical comedy from Cody Heller, whom Kendrick plays, with Donal Logue portraying her real-life partner Dan Harmon, the Emmy-winning showrunner of “Community” and “Rick & Morty.” The 10-episode series sees Cody imagining that her boyfriend’s sex doll is sentient and high jinks ensue. It is breezy viewing at an average of seven minutes apiece, but the show deserves Emmy recognition for how its frames are so deliberately composed in service of advancing the art form. Relatively few shows contend for Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Series; that the category exists is a testament to the academy’s continual acknowledgement of the evolution of television, which “Dummy” embodies.

It is unsurprising that Kendrick is attached to something so technically groundbreaking, in light of how she starred in programs on three new streaming services this past Emmy cycle. The others were the movie “Noelle” for Disney+ and the anthology “Love Life,” which she also executive produced and which served as the launch show for HBO Max. The Oscar nominee contends for her first Emmy nomination, in Best Short Form Actress for her “Dummy” performance. Quibi did not submit Logue for consideration, but is campaigning Meredith Hagner in the eponymous role for Best Voice-Over Performance, one of only two submissions by Quibi outside of the Short Form field.

