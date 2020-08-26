Annie Murphy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) on Alexis’ ability to be ‘selfish and selfless at the same time’ [WATCH]

Hide your diamonds. Hide your exes. Annie Murphy is a little bit Alexis, and she finally has an Emmy nomination! The actress that cemented “ew, David” as a permanent fixture in our cultural lexicon, landed in the Best Comedy Supporting Actress category. It’s one of a whopping fifteen nominations for PopTV’s “Schitt’s Creek.” Murphy discussed how Alexis and the Rose family have changed over the course of six seasons. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Back in Season 1, Murphy had a bundle of nerves before the first day on set. “I was riding the high of getting the job,” she describes, before suddenly realizing she would have to act opposite the legendary Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. Thankfully, some of her fears were allayed thanks to Dan Levy, who portrays Alexis’ brother David. Levy had other writing credits, but the pair bonded over being “green” as actors. She reveals that “it was nice to have that solidarity with him.” After the first take, the actress reflects that “it just kind of clicked,” and the series took off from there.

In those early episodes, even Murphy admits that Alexis is “deeply unlikable.” But the performer worked hard to add depth to Alexis’ actions. Murphy describes her as “selfish and selfless at the same time.” Those qualities reared their head on many instances during season six, as Alexis grows her business and makes the mature decision to let go of her relationship with Ted (Dustin Milligan). “I really love how much growth was given to this character,” says Murphy.

Of course, Alexis still isn’t above wearing a wedding dress to her brother’s wedding (though Murphy insists “that was a white silk dress, thank you very much”). The rehearsal process for the wedding, which took place in the series finale, made for a very emotional day. “It felt, strangely, like we were actually at this wedding,” Murphy admits. The actress looks back and realizes that there were many “heart stabby” moments in the final season, which brought the cast and viewers to tears. But Alexis’ small dose of selfishness in such an emotional ceremony is a fitting way to end this comedy with a heart.

