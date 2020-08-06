Annie Murphy (‘Schitt’s Creek’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Annie Murphy is entering the “Schitt’s Creek” episode “The Presidential Suite” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program aired February 25 and was the eighth of the sixth season for the Pop TV show.

In this installment, Alexis (Murphy) and Ted have an emotional yet somewhat cruel break-up to their relationship. She is putting the love for her career and family ahead of the romance.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Murphy is celebrating her first ever Emmy nomination. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against reigning champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and co-star Marin Hinkle, previous winner Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and co-star Cecily Strong, past nominee Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), plus rookie contenders D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) and Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”).

