Anthony Anderson (‘black-ish’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Anthony Anderson is entering the “black-ish” episode “Love, Boat” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired May 5 and was the 23rd and final episode of the sixth season for the ABC show.

In this installment, Dre (Anderson) walks in on his mother and father having sex and can’t get the image out of his mind. He declares they shouldn’t and can’t get back together because Pops has always used her. Ruby decides to move out.

Anderson now has his ninth career nomination, all for either acting or producing his ABC program. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against previous winners Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), past nominee Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) and rookie contender Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

