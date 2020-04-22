Anthony Boyle on playing ‘the rawest of the raw’ in ‘The Plot Against America’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Emotionally the rawest of the raw” is the character description that actor Anthony Boyle took from Philip Roth‘s novel “The Plot Against America” to play Alvin Levin in the miniseries adaptation. “He tries to be a hero — he wants to go for what’s right for whatever reason and ends up maybe one of the most tragic characters in it,” Boyle continues in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). He explains about “a pretty full arc” for Alvin, “He’s living his truth to the best of his ability in the first three episodes and war changes him,” so in the finale that aired this week, “Alvin ends up becoming an opportunist.” Boyle concludes, “He rebels against this thing that he ultimately becomes and it’s very tragic.”

“The Plot Against America” is the latest show on HBO from Ed Burns and David Simons, whose five-season drama “The Wire” Boyle had studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama before he was a Tony-nominated actor. “When a script came through to be a part of something that they were making, I thought, ‘Well, I have to do this.’ I have been training for it for years,” he laughs. Boyle explains about what sets their work apart, “What they often get right in their scripts is because they’re so methodical about how they research and how they know every little nook and cranny of what’s happening in the script, down to the T of what matches a character would use to strike a cigarette that would be period-correct, that you sometimes think that maybe it’s going to be so analytical that they won’t have so much emotion invested in it, but the amount of love that’s poured into the script and to every little syllable is so apparent when you get it.”

Will Boyle score a Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor nomination? Make your Emmy predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until the nominations announcement on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums.