Archie Williams (‘America’s Got Talent’) dedicates semifinals performance of ‘Flying Without Wings’ to his daughter [WATCH]

Archie Williams‘ story is one of the most heart-breaking in “America’s Got Talent” history, as he spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. During his incarceration he became a father and never knew about his daughter’s existence until later on, so he chose to dedicate his semifinals episode performance of Westlife‘s “Flying Without Wings” to her. Can this uplifting singer make it all the way to the finale of Season 15? Watch Archie’s “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Heidi Klum: “I’m always on my feet for you, Archie. You do it to me every time. You know, Archie, we see so many acts, we hear so many heart-wrenching stories and most of the time I can forget about their stories and just focus on the act. I always try with you and I always fail. I just can’t, you know? I always have to think more about you than the act and I just kind of go into my own little world when I hear you sing. It’s a beautiful voice, a beautiful tone. I hear your story, I hear all your layers in your voice. I wish you good luck in this competition and I hope we see you one more time in the finale.”

Sofia Vergara: “So happy and excited that you’re here today because it’s amazing, it’s a treat every time that you come to this stage. I think when I hear you it’s not as important your voice, but it’s the connection that you make with the audience. What you make us feel is incredible. I have to say that you’re the one performer that [everybody] always asks me about.”

Howie Mandel: “Your imperfection is perfection and tonight was a great story that you ended with a happy ending. You’ll live happily ever after. We all will. Vote, everyone.”

Speaking with host Terry Crews after the judges’ critiques, Archie said that reconnecting with loved ones following his incarceration is “everyday joy.” He added, “That’s the most profound experience of my life.”

