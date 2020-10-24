Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’: She’s a boss in the White House in her new music video [WATCH]

Ariana Grande is back! … Okay, she never actually left, having released two chart-topping singles earlier in 2020 (“Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber, “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga). But on October 23 she returned with the lead single from her upcoming album, “Positions.” It’s the followup to her critically acclaimed, commercially successful album “Thank U, Next,” which she released in early 2019. Watch the music video for the title song above.

“Positions” is a pop/R&B love ballad with trap beats in which Grande pledges that she’ll be “switching the positions for you … Know my love infinite, nothing I wouldn’t do.” But while she’s singing about devotion to the one she loves, the video finds her running things in the boardroom, in the kitchen and even in the White House.

It’s from a team of songwriters including Angelina Barrett, Brian Vincent Bates, Tommy Brown, Nija Charles, Steven Franks, London Tyler Holmes, James Jarvis and Grande herself. The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who previously brought his visual flair to Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God is a Woman,” along with other memorable recent videos like Harry Styles‘s “Adore You” and Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy.”

This song comes just one week before the release of the album on October 30, and it gives her a chance to extend her record on the Billboard Hot 100. All four of her chart-topping singles thus far have debuted in the top spot, which is more number-one debuts than any other artist. The “Positions” video alone was streamed on YouTube more than one million times in its first hour, so fans are certainly enthusiastic about it. So her next “Position” could be on top of the chart.

