Art Directors Guild Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Macca for a terrific score of 77.78% when predicting the Art Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with 25 others but has the better point score total of 10,030 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 1,200 people worldwide predicted these 2020 ADG champs in four film and five TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got seven of the nine categories correct, including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Toy Story 4” and “Parasite” in the movie categories. One of his misses was choosing “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” over winner “Avengers: Endgame.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, the top score is 66.67% for Rob Licuria and Zach Laws. We then have a five-way tied with 55.56% correct for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan. I am next with 44.44% and then Riley Chow and Susan Wloszczyna with 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

Other than Eng and Wloszczyna, four other Experts made predictions. Susan King (Gold Derby) was first with 66.67%. Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior) had 55.56%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) had 44.44%, followed by Jack Mathews (Gold Derby) with 37.50%. See Experts’ scores.

