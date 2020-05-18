Arthur Gunn was robbed of ‘American Idol’ win, say 41% of viewers

On the “American Idol” season 18 finale on Sunday, Just Sam pulled off an upset over Arthur Gunn, who had been the frontrunner all season long. In our overnight poll, a whopping 41% of those weighing in wanted Arthur to win and think that he was robbed of the season 18 title. Arthur earned far more votes than Just Sam, who has only 25% of the total tally as of this writing. And he outpolled the other three artists in the Top 5: Dillon James (10%), Francisco Martin (13%) and Jonny West (11%).

What do you think? Did Just Sam deserve to win “American Idol”? Or do you think Arthur Gunn was robbed of the season 18 championship? Even though he lost on May 18, this singer/songwriter from Kansas could end up the big winner. His talents were showcased in the finale as he got the chance to sing two songs.

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, be sure to do so in the poll at the bottom of this post. And be sure to give us your thoughts on the third season of “American Idol” on ABC as well as your opinions of host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Before voting, take a minute to review the list of the songs that the Top 5 sang on the season 18 finale.

Celebration Song

Arthur Gunn: “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw

Dillon James: “Change the World” by Eric Clapton

Just Sam: “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson

Francisco Martin: “Adore You” by Harry Styles

Jonny West: “Can’t Keep a Good Man Down” by Eddie Money

Winner’s Song

Arthur Gunn: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by John Fogerty

Dillon James: “The Times They Are a-Changin'” by Bob Dylan

Just Sam: “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Francisco Martin: “Alaska” by Maggie Rogers

Jonny West: “Makin’ Love” (original song)

