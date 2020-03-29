Arthur Gunn’s ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain’ cover goes viral for ‘American Idol’ … again [WATCH]

This week on “American Idol,” contestant Arthur Gunn took a huge risk by performing “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” for the second time. The 21-year-old Wichita, KS resident originally auditioned with the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic for during his audition, but he decided to switch things up and perform a different version for his Hollywood Week solo performance (watch the video above). Now both versions of Arthur’s favorite song have gone viral at YouTube.

“For the solo round I’m gonna perform ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain’ by the CCR,” the Nepal native explained during Monday’s episode. “I had done that song before in Milwaukee, but at this point we have come very far so I’m gonna be doing my own version on it. I have changed the skill of the song and the key it is played in. It’s gonna be very different kind of vibe. It is very experimental, but I think it could sound good with the band.”

The “American Idol” band warned Arthur in advance that if they didn’t learn his new version on the first try, they wouldn’t be able to keep up with him since they had so many rehearsals to get through. “It is quite a risk,” Arthur laughed, “but it’s worth a try.”

Things didn’t go according to plan with the band learning his complicated arrangement, and so Arthur was forced to play without them on the stage. “I have to do it just by myself now, I don’t have a choice,” Arthur noted before he stepped out on stage to face judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“Wow!” Katy exclaimed when he hit a high note in the song. “I’m just loving this,” Lionel said with a huge smile on his face. “Very good,” Luke added as they all three gave him a standing ovation. Surprising no one, Arthur made it through to the next round of “American Idol,” which will take place in Hawaii. Is he a front-runner to win it all?

