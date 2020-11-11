Ashley McBryde upset at the CMA Awards? One of our top users says she’ll win Album of the Year for ‘Never Will’

Could Ashley McBryde pull off an upset at the Country Music Association Awards? She’s up for Album of the Year for “Never Will,” and she might be a dark horse to win.

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, the current front-runner with 11/2 odds is “What You See is What You Get” by Luke Combs. He’s one of the year’s most nominated artists with six bids, and “What You See” has been such a hit that it returned to number-one a year after its release thanks to a deluxe reissue with new songs. Also, it won Album of the Year at the ACM Awards earlier this fall, so we already know it has support from the industry.

But McBryde has taken us by surprise before. She won New Artist of the Year in 2019 even though we thought higher-profile hit-makers Morgan Wallen and Midland had a better shot at victory. McBryde is also a critics’ darling, just like Kacey Musgraves was when she won for “Golden Hour” in 2018. And McBryde’s profile has been rising of late with two Grammy nominations at the start of the year, an ACM Award for Music Event of the Year as a featured artist on Miranda Lambert‘s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” and even a hosting gig at the CMT Music Awards.

Now McBryde is predicted to win by senibas2018, who is one of the Top 24 Users who got the highest accuracy scores betting on last year’s CMAs. They tied for the 10th best predictions percentage out of almost 500 total users, so maybe they’re onto something. Do you agree that McBryde will come from behind for the win?

