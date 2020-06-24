12-year-old Australian singer Annie Jones blows the roof off ‘America’s Got Talent’: ‘That was so beautiful,’ proclaims Sofia Vergara [WATCH]

Annie Jones, a 12-year-old Australian singer, had big shoes to fill during Tuesday’s fourth episode of “America’s Got Talent” as she was the act that opened the entire show. Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel watched as the pint-sized girl in a yellow dress walked out on stage; the fourth judge, Heidi Klum, was sick. Before belting out Tones and I‘s “Dance Monkey,” Annie confirmed she’s been singing since she was seven years old — or just about half her life. What did the judges think of Annie’s performance? Watch the “AGT” video above.

“Bravo Annie, that was so beautiful!” Sofia proclaimed after the performance wrapped. “That song was amazing. I loved it. I thought you were so confident and I think this is what you’re meant to do in your life.”

Ever the comedian, Howie joked, “That’s ‘Dance Monkey,’ right? Is that what it’s called? You’re a beautiful little dance monkey! You are amazing. It’s just so stunning watching you, listening to you. You’re a great performer. You sound great. You’re a star. And the world now knows you.”

Simon was up next, and he readily admitted, “I can tell how much you love that song and I like your little twist on it. This is what, a 14-15 hour journey from where you came from? That’s a big deal.” He later added, “While you were up there, your confidence was actually quite amazing. That was a great audition. Well done.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “The first to perform was Annie Jones, a 12 year old Australian singer. Her rendition of ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I was a legit bop and a half and she even moved around the floor with her own slick dance moves. Following the performance Simon took note of the cheering audience and said her confidence was “quite amazing,” joining the other two judges for a full set of yes votes.”

