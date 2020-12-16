Aya Cash (‘The Boys’): ‘The bad guys get to do the real fun stuff!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The bad guys get to do the real fun stuff!” laughs Aya Cash, who stars as superhero Stormfront on Amazon Prime’s blockbuster action satire “The Boys.

Cash welcomed the opportunity to play a decidedly dark character on the show. “It’s really fun,” she admits, although hedging that there were times when playing the villain was harder than it looked. “The things that aren’t fun are the racial slurs. There’s no part of me that’s ‘ooh, this is enjoyable,’ it’s gross, you’re saying it to a real human being in front of you. That part feels bad. The rest of the stuff, even killing, it’s like being in a horror movie,” she explains. Watch our exclusive video interview with Cash above.

“The Boys” depicts a world in which real-life superheroes are revered as celebrity gods keeping the community safe. Writer/director Eric Kripke developed the series for the screen, based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford and Erin Moriarty, with Cash joining the show for its second season. The satirical action drama explores what happens when these heroes go rogue and abuse their powers, telling a highly entertaining cautionary tale about celebrity worship, materialism, fame and greed.

The show’s second season has been a hit with fans and critics alike, scoring an impressive 97% at Rotten Tomatoes. The core of the show is about the violent acrimony between the powerful “supes” and the misfit band of vigilantes hell-bent on destroying them, dubbed “the Boys.” Season two introduces a new supe to the mix, the charismatic, sarcastic and terrifying Stormfront, who we soon learn is an immortal Nazi.

“I thought it would be a really interesting challenge,” Cash recalls. “You always want to play people that you don’t immediately connect with, because that’s the fun in trying to find that connection and find what are the deep, dark things in me that I can use. I’m obviously not a Nazi, I don’t think anything she does is good. It’s not about justification but more about times in my life where I’ve been manipulative or I’ve felt fear and that has caused me to lash out in some way or behave in a way that is not necessarily within the way I would like to behave. That was exciting to me.”

