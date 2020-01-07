BAFTA Awards nominations: ‘Joker’ just ahead of ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time’ and ‘1917’

“Joker” is nominated for 11 nominations, the most of any film this year. It contends for Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Makeup & Hair, and Production Design, and Score. (See the full list of BAFTA nominations.)

Rounding out BAFTA’s Best Picture lineup, which only has five nominees, are 10-time contenders “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” plus “1917” (9 nominations) and “Parasite” (4).

The Best British Film line-up also includes “1917,” as well as “Bait,” “For Sama,” “Rocketman” (4 bids), “Sorry We Missed You,” and “The Two Popes” (5 bids).

“The Irishman” contends in nine other categories including bids for Martin Scorsese for Director, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, and Visual Effects.

Quentin Tarantino reaped two individual nominations for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: Director and Original Screenplay. The film is also up for Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie) Cinematography, Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, and Casting.

“1917” earned nine nominations in all, with Sam Mendes cited for Director, while the other bids included Cinematography, Makeup & Hair, Production Design, Score, Sound, Visual Effects, and British Film.

While Taika Waititi was snubbed for helming “Jojo Rabbit,” he does contend for Adapted Screenplay. The film also received nominations for Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Costume Design, Editing, Production Design, and Score.

Likewise, Noah Baumbach was not cited for directing “Marriage Story” but does vie for his original screenplay. His film is also up for Actor (Adam Driver), Actress (Johansson), Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), and Casting.

Greta Gerwig was also nominated for a writing award – Adapted Screenplay – for her movie “Little Women.” That picture also contends for Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Costume Design, and Score.

“The Two Popes” earned bids for Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Adapted Screenplay, British Film, and Casting.

Rounding out the Casting category, the first new BAFTA category in 21 years, was “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” which only managed that single nomination.

Bong Joon Ho was nominated as both director and writer of “Parasite.” This Best Picture nominee is also in contention for Best Foreign Language Film as are “The Farewell,” “For Sama,” “Pain and Glory,” and “Portrait of a Lady.”

Among those films that underperformed are “Rocketman” with just four nominations [Actor (Taron Egerton), Makeup & Hair, Sound, and British Film ] and “Bombshell” [Actress (Charlize Theron), Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), and Makeup & Hair]. Also earning three bids was “Judy” – for Actress (Renee Zellweger), Costume Design, and Makeup & Hair.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was nominated three times too – for Score, Sound, and Visual Effects. And “Le Mans ’66,” known as “Ford v Ferrari” in the US, picked up bids for Cinematography, Editing, and Sound.

“Frozen 2” and “Toy Story 4” are nominated for Animated Film, joined by “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon” and “Klaus.”

Jennifer Lopez was snubbed for her supporting bid in “Hustlers,” while Christian Bale (lead in “Le Mans ’66”) and Zhao Shuzhen (Supporting Actress in “The Farewell”) also missed out.

Two performers earned two nominations this year, both actresses. Margot Robbie earned double nominations for Supporting Actress for both “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Scarlett Johansson was nominated for Actress and Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” respectively.

The sole representatives of their film are lead actress nominees Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and Jessie Buckley (“Wild Rose”), Tom Hanks (Supporting Actor for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), and Rian Johnson (Original Screenplay for “Knives Out”).

23 other feature films receive one nomination each, including “Avengers: Endgame” for Visual Effects; “Booksmart” for Original Screenplay; “The Lighthouse” for Cinematography; “The Lion King” for Visual Effects; and”Pain and Glory” for Foreign Language Film.

While the BAFTA nominations were announced hours before Oscar nominations voting ends, the winners will be revealed on Feb. 2. The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, February 9.

