January 7 is busiest day on Oscar calendar: BAFTA, DGA, PGA nominations announced hours before phase one voting ends

The slate of contenders for three key precursor prizes — the BAFTA, DGA and PGA Awards — will be revealed on January 7, just hours before voting for Oscar nominations closes.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 19 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).

In the 71-year history of the DGA Awards, the guild has honored the director of the eventual Oscar Best Picture winner a staggering 55 times. We’re coming off one of those 16 years when there was a disconnect between the guild and the academy. While Alfonso Cuarón won over the DGA for the helming of his memoir “Roma,” it was “Green Book” that claimed the top prize at the Academy Awards.

When the Oscars expanded to 10 nominees in 2010, the PGA Awards followed suit. But while the academy shifted to a sliding scale in 2012, the guild has stuck with 10 contenders. That leeway has helped it maintain a staggering success rate at previewing the eventual Oscars roster. Indeed, the guild has predicted 78 of the 89 (i.e., 87%) of the Best Picture nominees over the past decade.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

Jan. 7 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Announced

Jan. 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 7 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 8 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 9 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Opens



Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes



Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

PREDICT the Oscar nominations now; change them until January 13

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

Be sure to make your Oscar nomination predictions so that Hollywood studio executives can see how their films are faring in our Academy Awards odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until just before nominees are announced on January 13.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions