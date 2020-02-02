BAFTA Film Awards 2020: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) for an outstanding score of 86.36% when predicting the BAFTA Film Awards winners on Sunday. She is best among 18 Experts, journalists who cover the film and entertainment industries throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,800 people worldwide predicted these 2020 British Academy champs in 22 categories in London. Our top Expert is tied for the overall lead among all Users, getting 19 of these categories correct, including “1917” for Best Picture, Sam Mendes for Best Director and the four acting champs of Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 17 Experts predicting, Scott Mantz (Collider) is in second place with 81.82%. Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) are in the third position with 77.27%. Up next at 72.73% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilm).

Following them at 68.18% are Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tied at 63.64% are Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDB), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). Up next at 59.09% are Eric Deggans (NPR), Perri Nemiroff (Collider) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). The final two spots are held by Susan King (Gold Derby) at 54.55% and Tim Gray (Variety) at 36.36%.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9.

