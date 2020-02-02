BAFTA Film Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Max for a fantastic score of 86.36% when predicting the BAFTA Film Awards winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with 14 others but has the better point score total of 37,834 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 2,800 people worldwide predicted these 2020 British Academy champs in 22 categories in London. Our top scorer got 19 of these categories correct, including “1917” for Best Picture, Sam Mendes for Best Director and the four acting champs of Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions.

For our 11 Editors predicting, two are in that group for the lead worldwide: Riley Chow and Joyce Eng. I am in the next spot with 81.82%. Up next at 72.73% are Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria and Daniel Montgomery. Following them at 68.18% are Tom O’Neil and Susan Wloszczyna. Matt Noble scores 63.64%, Paul Sheehan has 59.09% and then Zach Laws with 54.55%. See Editors’ scores.

