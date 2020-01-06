BAFTA nominations preview: What do the British Academy Awards mean for 2020 Oscars?

Nominations for the 72nd annual BAFTA Awards will be revealed on January 7, just hours before the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. The BAFTAs will be handed out in London on Feb. 2. That is two days before the deadline for academy members to cast their final ballots. The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Sunday, February 9.

The British Academy of Film and Television Academy has approximately 8,000 voting members as does the academy. The Brits began voting for their nominations for on December 12. They had until Dec. 30 to complete their ballots online. Historically, about two-thirds of the contenders here also reap Oscar bids.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2000 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 19 Best Picture Oscar winners including “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).

But since then, their radar has been off. In 2015 the BAFTAs went with “Boyhood” while “Birdman” won Best Picture at the Oscars. Likewise in 2016, they opted for “The Revenant” instead of the academy’s choice “Spotlight.” In 2017, the British embraced “La La Land” over eventual Oscar winner “Moonlight.” In 2018, the BAFTAs opted for the home-grown “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” over “The Shape of Water.” And last year, the British pic was “Roma” while the Best Picture prize went to “Green Book.”

