BAFTA Awards predictions: ‘1917’ will win 5 including Best Picture, ‘Once Upon A Time’ to take 4

“1917” is predicted to be the big winner at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday February 2 going five for nine and claiming both Best Picture and Best British Film. Do you agree? Scroll down to see our complete BAFTA predictions by film. These predictions are based on the combined forecasts of industry experts, our in-house team of editors, the top 24 (those who did the best predicting last year’s BAFTAs), the all-stars (the most consistent scorers among our readers) and thousands of people just like you.

Our collective wisdom says that “1917” will win Best Picture, Director (Sam Mendes), Cinematography, Sound and Best British Film.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will win four of its 10 bids: Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Original Screenplay, Production Design and Casting.

While “Joker” leads with 11 nominations, it is expected to bag just two BAFTAs for leading man Joaquin Phoenix and score.

SEE 2020 BAFTAs predictions: Ranked racetrack odds in 22 categories at the British Academy Awards

A whopping 10 films will claim bragging rights to one BAFTA apiece: “Avengers: End Game,” “Bombshell,” “For Sama,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Judy,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “Toy Story 4.”

“The Irishman” is slated to go home empty-handed, despite 10 nominations. Other films all but certain to be shut out are five-time nominee “The Two Popes,” four-time contender “Rocketman” and three-timer “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Do you agree with our picks? Check out our complete predictions by film below. And there’s still time to make or update your own predictions right here before prizes are handed out on February 2.

“1917”

Best Picture

Best British Film

Best Director: Sam Mendes

Best Cinematography

Best Sound

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt

Best Original Screenplay

Best Production Design

Best Casting

“Joker”

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix

Best Score

“Avengers: End Game”

Best Visual Effects

“Bombshell”

Best Makeup and Hair

“For Sama”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Film Editing

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Judy”

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger

“Little Women”

Best Costume Design

“Marriage Story”

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern

“Parasite”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Toy Story 4”

Best Animated Feature

Be sure to make your BAFTA predictions so that studio executives and top name stars can see how their films are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until February 2. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 BAFTAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.