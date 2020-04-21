Una-peel-ing! Banana predicted to go home this week on ‘The Masked Singer,’ according to our odds

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” four of the remaining seven finalists will compete in another high-octane face-off: The Banana, The Rhino, The Frog and The Kitty. According to Gold Derby predictions, the costumed celebrity most likely to “take it off” at the end of the night will be Banana. This grinning yellow fruit has a leading 27/10 odds to be eliminated, followed by Rhino in second place at 20/1 odds. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? There’s still time to make your picks before Wednesday, April 22.

So far in Season 3, Banana has performed four songs on “The Masked Singer” stage: “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley (Kickoffs), “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus (Playoffs), “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers (Championships) and “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (Super 9). He was at risk of elimination the last time he performed, appearing in the bottom three along with White Tiger (who went home as Rob Gronkowski) and Rhino.

The panel of judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — have given Banana unanimous praise throughout the season. “I love you!” Nicole shouted the last time he performed in the Super 9. “I love your little fight dance that you do. I love your energy. I am completely flabbergasted right now because the voice is different this week, unlike anything we’ve heard. You sounded amazing though. A lot of soul in your voice. Great performance.”

Previously the panelists thought Banana might be a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, throwing out such names as Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. However, Banana shot down those theories during his clues interview with Nick Cannon. “Blue collar has many, mean meanings,” he explained. “When I say blue collar, I’m a funny guy, but I’m not stand-up funny.”

Hearing that new clue, it prompted Jenny to guess that rock star Bret Michaels was hiding under the Banana mask. “Maybe you were in a hair band and turned into country,” she surmised. “So I think Bret Michaels is a really good guess. He had a traumatic injury and also rebranded himself.” Do you agree with Jenny or do you think someone else is hiding under the Banana mask?

