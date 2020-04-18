Banana clues: Is ‘The Masked Singer’ fruit actually country singer Toby Keith?

It was a sing-along special on Season 3, Episode 12 of “The Masked Singer” … more of a showcase than an elimination round. Dang, I was hoping for a big reveal. Well, that will have to wait until next week. Anyways, as the competition continues, seven performers are left this season: Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Rhino, Astronaut, Night Angel and Banana. The Banana peeled off the Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Sweet Home Alabama.” With clues of blowfish, a blue dog collar, and a super sexy mullet, the hints were confusing. So who is it?

I launched backwards a bit remembering previous clues of dice and a slot machine indicating ties to Vegas. This performer is obviously trained. He owned the stage and I loved his Banana-ettes (his dancers). He seems to have a southern twang; he knows how to engage the audience and he can sing.

His second song was “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. He sung it well, although it started a bit low for this baritone Banana. The next clues talked about bringing people together, being there for the ones you love and letting folks lean on him. I guess this guy has a family he cares for deeply, and he is definitely a country crooner.

I’m gonna go full on country and name that Banana as Oklahoma’s own Toby Keith. Keith performs in Vegas, he’s a dad and a grandpa. A highly talented man, he has also won numerous music awards throughout his career including four American Music Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, two British Country Music Association Awards, amongst a few others.

He was a blue-collar guy who worked as a derrick hand in the oil fields, eventually working his way up to operation manager. He had an infamous mullet back in the day and he performed on “The Voice” along with Hootie and the Blowfish. So, it all adds up … what say you Derby Dogs?

