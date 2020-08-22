Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban (‘Shark Tank’): What is the really good reason they’ve now got their 1st Emmy nominations ever? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

There’s a really good reason that the “Shark Tank” hosts have never been nominated as hosts for the Emmy Awards before this year. They have never been submitted by Sony or ABC before. So now they are a perfect one-for-one, having been nominated on July 28 as Best Reality Host. The six of them — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary — are also now executive producers on the long-running series and eligible to win for Best Structured Reality Program for the first time. The show itself won that category 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 before they were named as producers.

In our recent webchat with Corcoran and Cuban (watch the exclusive video above), they were both celebrating their first Emmy bids. Corcoran says, “I shouldn’t be shocked because I think we deserve it. But like everybody who gets surprised, I’ve been talking about and telling everybody about it in case I don’t get it.” Cuban adds, “I was excited… It was a big deal to hear about it, just to get that energy going. We as hosts could finally win an Emmy!”

Both of these sharks plan on watching the live event virtually, although Cuban laughingly admits about having formal clothes that he hasn’t worn pants in months due to the pandemic. All six of these hosts aren’t shy about public speaking, but Corcoran reveals she wants to be the one accepting the award should they win, although there might be a fight amongst them to see who would get that honor.

For the first 11 seasons, “Shark Tank” has been shot at Sony Studios in Culver City. Due to health concerns and other reasons, Season 12 is now almost done filming but in a new location in Las Vegas. Corcoran says the “intensity” among the entrepreneurs pitching the sharks is higher than ever because many of them need to be saved from possible financial ruin from investments. Cuban adds that there “is so much at stake for them. Businesses that we see are significantly a cut above businesses we’ve seen in previous seasons, but they were so committed.”

Season 12 of “Shark Tank” will debut on ABC as part of the fall schedule.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions