‘Barkskins’: 2020 Emmy ballot submissions include actors David Thewlis and Marcia Gay Harden

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. Nat Geo’s limited series “Barkskins” accounts for two entries on the performer ballot, David Thewlis in lead and Marcia Gay Harden in supporting, and it’s a force to be reckoned with for creative Emmy contenders like composer Colin Stetson. This eight-episode series, based on Annie Proulx‘s 2016 novel, tells the story of European colonists trying to make a home for themselves in New France.

Nat Geo is no stranger to the Emmy Awards, earning Best Limited Series bids for “Genius: Einstein” (2018) and “Genius: Picasso” (2019). A third “Genius” installment, starring Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin, was originally scheduled to air this season but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Will sprawling period drama “Barkskins” now fill the “Genius” void at the 2020 Emmys?

Here’s a closer look at the Emmy-eligible cast members and creative talents for “Barkskins”:

Best Actor (Movie/Limited)

David Thewlis as Claude Trepagny

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/Limited)

Marcia Gay Harden as Mathilde Geffard

Best Directing (Movie/Limited)

David Slade (“New France”)

Best Writing (Movie/Limited)

Elwood Reid (“New France”)

SEE Elwood Reid (‘Barkskins’ showrunner) on adapting novel: ‘The first 100 pages that I was captivated by’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy)

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

James Hawkinson (“New France”)

Best Costumes (Period)

“The Law Of Two”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“The Black Sun”

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“The Law Of Two”

Best Music (Movie/Limited)

Colin Stetson (“New France”)

Best Single-Camera Picture Editing (Movie/Limited)

Chris A. Peterson (“New France”)

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

“The Wobble”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

“The Wobble”

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions