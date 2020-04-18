‘Belgravia’ on EPIX sparkles as Julian Fellowes’ new Emmy heir apparent

Whenever modern times become troublesome, Emmy voters love to escape to those corseted glory days when the world bowed sensibly to British aristocracy. They heaped awards on “Downton Abbey” (15 Emmys) “Upstairs, Downstairs” (7) and their TV peers and now, at this time of coronavirus, here comes “Belgravia” on EPIX courtesy of “Downton” creator Julian Fellowes and his team of fellow Emmy faves like music composer John Lunn and production designer Donal Woods.

Voters can now get luxuriously lost in costumes that sparkle with silver brocade and pearls as they spin in the dim candlelight struggling to illuminate a duchess’ ball. Grand dames get huffy, of course, servants scheme, soldiers fall for empire and there are whispers of a bastard heir hovering in this elegant neighborhood (Belgravia) of London in the 1840s.

But, wait, it’s important not to lose sight of the fine details in this TV production: how the color of some ball gowns meticulously match the wallpaper in the background and how the patterns of men’s waistcoats reflect their moods and status. All of that was carefully planned out by the elite artisans hired by the fussy Fellowes, who knows a thing or two about creating aristocratic period productions dating back to “Gosford Park” (Fellowes won an Oscar for his screenplay in 2002).

The first two episodes of “Belgravia” can be seen for free at the EPIX site. New episodes debut every Sunday night on EPIX cable network.

On March 18, the channel became the first among all TV networks to debut its FYC site for Emmy voters to view all episodes of its top contenders like “Belgravia,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Pennyworth,” “Perpetual Grace LTD” and “Get Shorty.”