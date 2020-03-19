Bella Thorne (‘The Masked Singer’ Swan) interview after the actress’ unmasking: It was ‘so dope’ and ‘out of my comfort zone’

The panel of judges on “The Masked Singer” continued their horrific track record of guesses on Wednesday night when they all failed to realize actress Bella Thorne was hiding inside the Swan costume. “Come on!” Thorne shouted at Ken Jeong, who co-starred with her in “The Duff.” Despite working with the panelist and even giving him a shout out during her performance of “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” Jeong could not figure out the entertainer was hiding behind the mask. Watch her performance of the Joan Jett & the Blackhearts classic hit above.

To Jeong’s credit, his fellow panelists also failed to piece together the clues. For their final guesses, each of them named the wrong Hollywood actress: Nina Dobrev was Robin Thicke‘s pick, Ken thought it was Olivia Munn, Nicole Scherzinger had a feeling it was Megan Fox, guest panelist Joel McHale said Mila Kunis and Jenny McCarthy guessed Kristen Stewart.

Although the panel was stumped about the Swan’s identity, her clue package gave plenty of hints. The “fans and the followers” mention was a reference to Thorne’s 22 million social media followers. The sunshine reference and dolphin figurine in Swan’s package were hints to her upbringing in Miami. The shaking thermos in Swan’s package was a hint to Thorne’s starring role on Disney Channel’s “Shake it Up.” As for those fangs that led the panel astray? Thorne and her sister own a record label called “Filthy Fangs.”

What convinced the actress to participate on “The Masked Singer”? “Because Ken was guessing me as the Flamingo last season,” Thorne revealed in her end-of-show interview. “I re-tweeted that and that made me super excited. I started watching the show and I thought it was so amazing and so dope. I was like, ‘Let’s do that!” Despite Thorne being in the spotlight, performing on stage isn’t natural for her. “Getting in front of people makes me super nervous. This was really out of my comfort zone.”

Thorne became the second singer to be eliminated from Group C, following Sarah Palin as the Bear. Performing next week in the Group C championship will be Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino and T-Rex. The top three will join Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger from Group A as well as Banana, Frog and Kitty from Group B in the Super 9. Who do YOU think will be eliminated next?

