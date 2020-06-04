Ouch! The Bello Sisters’ knee-bending audition on ‘America’s Got Talent’ had Howie ‘waiting for something to snap’ [WATCH]

A dynamic trio of acrobatic siblings called the Bello Sisters stunned viewers during Tuesday’s second episode of “America’s Got Talent” and left all four judges picking their jaws off floor following the body-twisting balancing act. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel were left gobsmacked by the strength and flexibility of the sisters — Loren (22), Celine (19) and Joline (13) — and sent them sailing through to the next round of competition. Watch the Bello Sisters’ audition video above.

Despite their close bond, Loren says many are surprised to learn they are related because they have such different personalities. “I am the most serious and I do all the talking,” Loren explains before Celine chimes in, “all the boring stuff!” Celine is considered the family clown who makes everyone laugh while Joline is the youngest and most sensitive.

“Our father was a performer,” the eldest told Simon before they showed off their skills on stage. “He never got to perform in Vegas, which was one of his dreams. So what we would like to do is open a family show and give him the opportunity to work in Vegas with us.” Their mother was also a skilled daredevil and was the first woman to cross the high wire on stilts.

The fearless sisters began their risky, yet elegant routine by slowly piling themselves into a human pyramid with Joline doing a handstand converted into the splits on top. From there, various shapes and positions left the audience screaming while Sofia cringed in fear of one of them falling. The excitement culminated when Loren hyper-extended her leg over her shoulder while Joline balanced upside down on her big sister’s foot.

“It didn’t even seem humanly possible,” Howie exclaimed. “It looks like your knee was bent the wrong way. I was waiting for something to snap. I’d go see you in Vegas!” Heidi loved their girl power and complimented their elegance, stating they were “perfect.” Ever the sentimental teddy bear, Simon called out their father to tell him, “You may be one step closer to Vegas after all of this.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty has this to say about the performance: “For their audition they showed off strength and balance through acrobatic lifts and formations that required them to support each other while doing the splits and holding each other up with only a few of their limbs. It was an instant standing ovation for what Sofia called a “breathtaking” and “beautiful” performance and then a clear decision to send them through to the next round unanimously.”

