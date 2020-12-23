Benjamin Cavell (‘The Stand’ showrunner) on ‘reimagining’ of Stephen King plague novel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We all feel like it is the show we set out to make. We’re all really proud of the way it turned out. It’s been difficult to wait on sharing on with everybody and so exciting that we are finally here,” reveals executive producer Benjamin Cavell about the debut of “The Stand.” The first few episodes have just started debuting for the limited series on CBS All Access

Cavell recently joined our Gold Derby Meet the Experts TV Showrunners panel (watch the exclusive video interview above) to discuss his project, which is based on the mega-popular Stephen King novel from 1978. King himself, along with son Owen King, are also executive producers and have each contributed scripts for the new program.

On working with the legendary writer, he says, “My experience has been wonderful. Part of it is that he really loves what we were doing from very early on. He saw every draft of every script, signed off on every director before we hired, every member of the cast we got his approval. He said, ‘You clearly know what show you’re making. You have a vision; this is great stuff!’ It’s a reinvention or reimagining of his book.”

The plot involves a world overcome with plague with only a few survivors left. Ancient Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) assembles her good team of people to stand against evil, personified by Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard). Other cast members include James Marsden, Amber Heard, Greg Kinnear, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague and some surprise stars along the way.

Cavell is a past Emmy nominee for “Homeland.” Other projects have included “SEAL Team,” “Sneaky Pete,” “Justified” and “Wall Street.”

