Best Comedy Series Emmy predictions: 8 nominees will be ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Ramy,’ ‘Insecure’ …

What will win Best Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards? This category is no laughing matter! Recent winners “Fleabag” (2019) and “Veep” (2015-17) have left the airwaves, which opens the door for all kinds of new and returning shows. Here’s what we know for sure: thanks to a new Emmy rule there will be exactly eight nominees this year for Best Comedy Series. Below, see the most likely contenders, according to Gold Derby’s odds.

Our predictions are based on the combined rankings of Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE 2020 Emmy Best Comedy Series Predictions

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) — 9/2 odds

Season 3 streamed to great fanfare last December, furthering the story of a divorcee (Rachel Brosnahan) who wants to become a stand-up comic in 1950s New York. A leading 15 Emmy Experts at Gold Derby predict the show will win its second trophy for Best Comedy Series after first prevailing in 2018. It’s no secret Emmy voters have fallen head-over-heels for “Mrs. Maisel,” as it’s won a whopping 16 trophies in two years.

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop) — 9/2 odds

Better late than never, right? It took five seasons for the Pop hit to finally be nominated for Emmy Awards, earning four bids last year for series, contemporary costumes and lead actors Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. Even though “Schitt’s Creek” went home empty-handed, it’s a front-runner to prevail for its recently concluded farewell season.

“The Good Place” (NBC) — 8/1 odds

NBC’s otherworldly comedy about life after death hopes to take home Emmy gold for its last season on the air. Despite a passionate fan base, “The Good Place” has yet to claim any Emmys, though it’s a frequent nominee for lead actor Ted Danson (who won a Critics’ Choice Award in 2018) and guest star Maya Rudolph.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) — 17/2 odds

There’s a pretty, pretty, pretty good chance we’ll see this long-running HBO favorite nominated again considering it’s been recognized eight times for Best Comedy Series. Amazingly, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has only won a pair of Emmys throughout the years: picture editing in 2012 and directing in 2003. Can Larry David and co. finally add some more hardware to their mantels?

“Dead to Me” (Netflix) — 17/2 odds

Netflix’s dark comedy about overcoming grief netted just a single Emmy bid for Christina Applegate last year as a real estate agent dealing with the aftermath of her husband’s death. This year, however, there’s a strong chance the Emmys will also recognize co-lead Linda Cardellini and supporting player James Marsden, as well as the series itself.

“Ramy” (Hulu) — 11/1 odds

This Hulu comedy about a millennial American Muslim (Ramy Youssef) struggling with his faith and lifestyle was skunked by the TV academy last year, but don’t count it out just yet. The Golden Globes recently honored Youssef with an acting trophy, which put the critically acclaimed series back on the awards radar.

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) — 18/1 odds

Even though Season 1 of this streamer won Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor (Michael Douglas) at the Golden Globes, it was completely ignored by the Emmys. Our odds think that was just a blip on the radar, as it’s now predicted to receive major noms for series, Douglas and Alan Arkin for its second season.

“Insecure” (HBO) — 20/1 odds

Issa Rae was nominated for the Best Comedy Actress Emmy two years ago, but this HBO show about the Black female experience in contemporary America has yet to be recognized in the main category. That could all change this year, as “Insecure” Season 4 rounds out our Top 8 for what’ll be nominated for Best Comedy Series.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions