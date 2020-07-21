Best Drama Series Emmy predictions: 8 nominees will be ‘Pose,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘The Crown’ …

What will win Best Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards? The race is on! Reigning four-time champ “Game of Thrones” has left the airwaves, which opens the door for a plethora of new and returning shows to break through. Here’s what we know for sure: thanks to a new Emmy rule there will be exactly eight nominees this year for Best Drama Series. Below, see the most likely contenders, according to Gold Derby’s odds.

Our predictions are based on the combined rankings of Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

SEE 2020 Emmy Best Drama Series Predictions

“Succession” (HBO) — 9/2 odds

Even though Season 2 aired way back in the summer of last year, it’s still red-hot and top of mind thanks to buzz that never seemed to die. The show’s cool factor helped it win big prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. With “Game of Thrones” out of the way, HBO is now hoping “Succession” follows in its Emmy-winning footsteps.

“Ozark” (Netflix) — 6/1 odds

The bingeable Netflix series won a pair of Emmys last year: Julia Garner for Best Drama Supporting Actress and Jason Bateman for Best Drama Director. Lots of Emmy pundits now think “Ozark” will prevail for its third season, in which the central Byrd family members continues their money laundering business for the Mexican cartel.

“The Crown” (Netflix) — 13/2 odds

Season 3 of Netflix’s regal drama went through a major cast overhaul to reflect the new era, with Olivia Colman (as Queen Elizabeth), Tobias Menzies (as Prince Philip) and Helena Bonham Carter (as Princess Margaret) replacing Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, respectively. Will Emmy voters finally crown it Best Drama Series this year?

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) — 15/2 odds

Surprisingly, “BCS” has never won a single Emmy Award despite multiple above-the-line nominations for Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor (Bob Odenkirk), Best Drama Supporting Actor (Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito), etc. Could Season 5, which was universally hailed by TV critics and fans alike, finally do the trick for this “Breaking Bad” spin-off series?

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) — 21/2 odds

This streaming show has been the talk of Hollywood ever since it premiered on Apple in November, thanks in part to its timely and important subject matter. TV’s best friend Jennifer Aniston stars as an AM news anchor on a morning show that’s hit with a #MeToo scandal, so an inexperienced ingenue (Reese Witherspoon) is hired to replace the man under fire (Steve Carell).

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) — 21/2 odds

Don’t forget, this former 2017 drama champion was nominated for a whopping 11 Emmys last year even though it didn’t air a full season — that’s how much voters truly love Bruce Miller‘s version of Margaret Atwood‘s classic novel. In Season 3, June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) found herself in the home of a new commander (Bradley Whitford), who surprisingly wasn’t evil.

“Big Little Lies” (HBO) — 16/1 odds

When it competed in 2017 as a limited series, HBO’s adaptation of Liane Moriarty‘s novel dominated the Emmys with wins including Best Limited Series, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Supporting Actor (Alexander Skarsgard) and Best Directing (Jean-Marc Vallee). Now that it’s moved over to the drama categories, will Emmy’s love affair continue?

“Pose” (FX) — 22/1 odds

FX’s groundbreaking series about New York’s 1980s/1990s transgender ballroom scene is hoping to see 10s across the board on Emmy night. Last year Billy Porter won Best Drama Actor for his role as the host of balls, the aptly named Pray Tell, but the show is now hoping to break out and win even more trophies across various categories.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions