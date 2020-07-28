Best Drama Writing at the 2020 Emmys: Reigning champ ‘Succession’ solidifies front-runner status

The Emmy Awards ballot for Best Drama Writing lists 240 episodes (from 147 series), so there will be seven nominees in this category for the first time since 1987, per the new rules. The six nominees last year were:

“Better Call Saul” season 4: “Winner” (Peter Gould & Thomas Schnauz)

“Bodyguard” season 1: “Episode 1” (Jed Mercurio)

“Game of Thrones” season 8: “The Iron Throne” (David Benioff & D. B. Weiss)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” season 2B: “Holly” (Bruce Miller & Kira Snyder)

“Killing Eve” season 2: “Nice and Neat” (Emerald Fennell)

Winner — “Succession” season 1: “Nobody is Ever Missing” (Jesse Armstrong)

“Better Call Saul” and “Game of Thrones” are out of contention, but “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” are all back, having been nominated at the Emmys for their writing the last time that they were eligible. “Black Mirror” was snubbed in Best Movie/Limited Writing last year after consecutive wins; this is its first year contending as a drama at the Emmys. Since its Emmy win last year, “Succession” has only strengthened itself in this race. Its eligible second season has already claimed Best Drama Writing from both BAFTA and the Writers Guild of America.

“Ozark” is now the chief challenger to front-running “Succession” in the Best Drama Series race predictions. It won Best Drama Directing last year, but is yet to be nominated for Best Drama Writing. It has proved to be on the radar though through its WGA Award nominations for Best New Series in its first season and Best Drama Episode in its second. But if the WGA is any indication, the snubbed series that is surging among the screenwriting community is “Mindhunter.” After being shut out in its first season by the Emmys for nominations in the major categories and by the WGA for nominations across all categories, the WGA nominated its second season for their top prize over the likes of “Big Little Lies” and “Stranger Things.”

Having submitted single episodes for their first two seasons, “Killing Eve” and “Ozark” have each expanded to three submissions this year. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is entering two for the first time. “Better Call Saul” is tied at six for most submissions, but it has entered its fewest since its first season, having submitted seven apiece for its second, third and fourth seasons.

This category has nominated six pilots in the last four years, including those from “Killing Eve” and “UnREAL” that were not accompanied by Best Drama Series nominations for their debuts. The major pilot in contention this year hails from “The Outsider,” which is not expected in the top race. The creator of presumed Best Drama Series nominee “The Morning Show” is being considered for its season finale instead, taking a page from “Succession.”

Submissions from top contenders:

“Big Little Lies” season 2 — “I Want to Know” (David E. Kelley & Liane Moriarty)

“Black Mirror” season 5 — “Smithereens” (Charlie Brooker)

“The Crown” season 3 — “Aberfan” (Peter Morgan)

“Mindhunter” season 2 — “Episode 3” (Courtenay Miles & Doug Jung & Joshua Donen)

“The Morning Show” season 1 — “The Interview” (Kerry Ehrin)

“The Outsider” season 1 — “Fish in a Barrel” (Richard Price)

“Stranger Things” season 3 — “The Battle of Starcourt” (The Duffer Brothers)

“Succession” season 2 — “This is Not for Tears” (Jesse Armstrong)

“Better Call Saul” season 5

“Bad Choice Road” (Thomas Schnauz)

“Bagman” (Gordon Smith)

“Dedicado a Max” (Heather Marion)

“The Guy for This” (Ann Cherkis)

“JMM” (Allison Tatlock)

“Something Unforgivable” (Peter Gould & Ariel Levine)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” season 3

“Liars” (Yahlin Chang)

“Mayday” (Bruce Miller)

“Killing Eve” season 3

“Are You from Pinner?” (Suzanne Heathcote)

“Beautiful Monster” (Laura Neal)

“Still Got It” (Elinor Cook)

“Ozark” season 3

“All In” (Chris Mundy)

“Boss Fight” (John Shiban)

“Fire Pink” (Miki Johnson)

