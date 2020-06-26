75 Best Gay Movies Ever Made: Top LGBTQ Films of All Time

LGBTQ films have evolved from indie fare to major studio productions in the past 60 years. While few gay movies were made before the Stonewall standoff in 1969, they are now a mainstay. Indeed, movies with LGBTQ themes often feature in the race for Oscars. Take a look at our photo gallery that showcases the best gay movies of all time, arranged from lowest to highest score from IMDB.

Many of these gay movies have won Academy Awards, including “Moonlight.” That film (eventually) was named Best Picture of 2017. It is the first winner of the top award at the Oscars to feature a LGBT character as the main protagonist of the picture. Other gay movies that include Oscar-winning performances include “Bohemian Rhapsody” with 2018 Best Actor champ Rami Malek and 2002’s “The Hours,” which was a showcase for Best Actress Nicole Kidman.

The oldest entries are two movies from 1961: In the British suspense film “Victim,” matinee idol Dirk Bogarde is a married man who is being blackmailed over a gay affair. It was the first English-language film to use the word “homosexual.” “The Children’s Hour” starred Audrey Hepburn and Shirley Maclaine as teachers accused of having an affair by a spiteful student and her domineering grandmother (Fay Bainter, who reaped an Oscar bid).

