Best Movie/Limited Directing at the 2020 Emmys: ‘El Camino,’ ‘Watchmen’ and which others?

New Emmy rules mandate only five nomination slots in most categories in which limited series and movies contend exclusively. The ballot for Best Movie/Limited Directing lists 95 submissions, which is enough to trigger a sixth slot. The nominees last year were:

Winner — “Chernobyl” (Johan Renck)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Ben Stiller)

“Fosse/Verdon” — “Glory” (Jessica Yu)

“Fosse/Verdon” — “Who’s Got the Pain?” (Thomas Kail)

“A Very English Scandal” (Stephen Frears)

“When They See Us” (Ava DuVernay)

None of those programs contend again this year. Lisa Cholodenko won this award in 2015 for “Olive Kitteridge” and contends now for “Unbelievable.” Before winning the Emmy for the former, she won the equivalent award from the Directors Guild of America, which shares voters with the directors’ branch of the academy that votes on this Emmy. The DGA passed over her “Unbelievable” work for Vince Gilligan‘s “Breaking Bad” sequel “El Camino.” Gilligan is a four-time Best Drama Directing nominee for the “Breaking Bad” franchise, as well as a DGA winner for its original series finale.

“El Camino” trails “Bad Education” in Gold Derby’s combined odds and predictions for Best TV Movie. Both contend to be the first movie to win this category since “Behind the Candelabra” in 2013. Four of the last five winners have directed complete limited series. Complete miniseries under single directors this year include “Defending Jacob,” “Devs,” “I Know This Much is True” and “Unorthodox.” Stephen Frears contends for his fourth nomination in this category (and second consecutive) with the complete “Quiz” miniseries.

Frears also directed an episode of “The Loudest Voice” this season, but is not on the ballot for it. Past Emmy nominees Jeremy Podeswa and Kari Skogland are instead. The most recent nominations for these two Canadian directors were actually against each other in Best Drama Directing two years ago, for “Game of Thrones” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” respectively. “The Plot Against America” directors Thomas Schlamme and Minkie Spiro are also making the jump to this category after finding success in Best Drama Directing, for “The West Wing” and “Downtown Abbey” respectively.

The “Watchmen” series itself is moving into this category after dominating Best Drama Directing at the DGA Awards this year. Its producing directors took two of the five nomination slots there, with Nicole Kassell winning for the pilot over Stephen Williams‘ long-take flashback episode. The last limited series that the DGA nominated as a drama was “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which also took two of their five slots, although it did not win. It filled three of the six slots at the Emmys.

Following Oscar recognition, Lenny Abrahamson and Damien Chazelle are trying their luck at the Emmys with “Normal People” and “The Eddy” respectively. “Little Fires Everywhere” director Lynn Shelton and “Mrs. America” co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are hopping over after recognition for past films at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Submissions from top contenders:

“Bad Education” (Cory Finley)

“Defending Jacob” (Morten Tyldum)

“Devs” (Alex Garland)

“El Camino” (Vince Gilligan)

“The Eddy”

“Amira” (Houda Benyamina)

“Elliot” (Damien Chazelle)

“Katarina” (Alan Poul)

“Maja” (Laïla Marrakchi)

“I Know This Much is True” (Derek Cianfrance)

“Little Fires Everywhere” — “Find a Way” (Lynn Shelton)

“The Loudest Voice”

“2001” (Kari Skogland)

“2008” (Jeremy Podeswa)

“Mrs. America”

“Houston” (Janicza Bravo)

“Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc” (Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre)

“Reagan” (Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck)

“Shirley” (Amma Asante)

“Normal People” — “Episode 5” (Lenny Abrahamson)

“The Plot Against America”

“Part 1” (Minkie Spiro)

“Part 6” (Thomas Schlamme)

“Quiz” (Stephen Frears)

“Unbelievable”

“Episode 1” (Lisa Cholodenko)

“Episode 6” (Michael Dinner)

“Episode 7” (Susannah Grant)

“Unorthodox” (Maria Schrader)

“Watchmen”

“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” (Nicole Kassell)

“Little Fear of Lightning” (Steph Green)

“See How They Fly” (Frederick E.O. Toye)

“This Extraordinary Being” (Stephen Williams)

