13 best Netflix crime documentaries including ‘Tiger King,’ ‘Making a Murderer’ …

There is no rest for the wicked on Netflix with its abundance of real-life crime stories. And, since America is obsessed with sex, murder and mayhem, we’ve compiled a list of some top crime docs that will leave you glued to your device. Tour our photo gallery above to see the 13 best crime documentaries on Netflix right now.

“Tiger King” — Topping off our list is “Tiger King,” currently the number one streamed show in the U.S. This story follows tiger breeder and exotic animal enthusiast Joe Exotic (not his real name) who croons ballads, shoots guns and has two husbands. He also has a bone to pick with his nemesis Carole Baskin (an animal sanctuary owner) who is intent on killing his business. The animosity between the duo heat up against the back- drop of the wild cat business—and things get violent. We also meet several other wild cat owners who all have less than mainstream personal lives. Did we mention Baskin’s husband went missing and rumor has it she fed him to her tigers? Yup, bad things happen when you tamper with wild cats. Break out the seat belts, this is a car crash that keeps on crashing.

“Making a Murderer” — Focusing on the trials and freedom of Steven Avery, a not so popular guy who runs a junkyard in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, this doc centers around bad investigating and corrupt officials. Avery suffered a wrongful murder conviction, an exoneration, and another conviction and it all may be a set-up because as stated above, he’s not too popular. Part one was filmed over a ten-year period, and it was so well-done Netflix asked for more. The story pushes forward and shifts focus to Avery’s nephew, another sad sack that becomes a victim of the system. The moral here is don’t move to Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

