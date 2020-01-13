Which film likely came in 10th place for Best Picture Oscar: ‘Bombshell,’ ‘The Two Popes,’ ‘Knives Out’ or … ? [POLL]

When the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday, nine movies were sitting pretty as the year’s Best Picture nominees: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.” But which film likely came in 10th place? In 2011 the Academy Awards changed the number of Best Picture nominees to be a sliding scale between five and 10, with either eight or nine being nominated ever since. Of this year’s notable also-rans, vote in our poll below to let us know which one YOU think was #10 on Oscar voters’ ballots.

Based on Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, the film with the best chance of getting into 10th place was “Knives Out.” The Rian Johnson-directed whodunit earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, but that’s it. None of its sprawling cast members (including leads Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas) or behind-the-scenes artisans received recognition.

Next in line in 11th place was “The Farewell,” the Lulu Wang dramedy about a young woman (Awkwafina) who travels to China to be with her ailing grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen). The Oscars completely shut out the film, despite it winning the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actress for Awkwafina.

“The Two Popes” came in 12th place in our racetrack odds, and for good reason: it received a trio of above-the-line Oscar bids for Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay. The Netflix film chronicles the unusual friendship between Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis.

Placing in our Top 13 was “Bombshell,” the expose about the sexual harassment scandal behind the scenes at Fox News. Charlize Theron earned a Best Actress bid for portraying Megyn Kelly, while Margot Robbie picked up a nom for playing Kayla Pospisil. The drama was also recognized for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Other poll options: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” received three Oscars nominations (score, sound editing and visual effects), “Harriet” nabbed two (actress for Cynthia Erivo and song), “Judy” danced off with a pair (actress for Renee Zellweger and makeup/hair) and “Pain and Glory” earned a couple (actor for Antonio Banderas and international feature).

