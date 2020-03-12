What was the BEST ‘Project Runway’ look of season 18? Fans say it was by a designer who didn’t make the finals [POLL RESULTS]

Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac and Nancy Volpe-Beringer are the final four “Project Runway” designers competing for the season 18 title, but none of them designed the season’s very best look. At least, not according to the fans we’ve polled. Scroll down to see our complete poll results at the bottom of this post, and click above to refresh your memory about all of the judges’ favorite looks.

Out of the 12 design challenges that preceded the New York Fashion Week finale, the best look came out of the very first one: Brittany Allen‘s space-age jumpsuit from the season premiere episode, “Blast Off.” She teamed up with Guadarrama in that episode to make complementary looks for space station hotel getaway, and almost a quarter of respondents (24%) said that sleek outfit was the season’s very best look.

That design made Allen an early front-runner this season, but alas, she was eventually eliminated from the show — twice. She was first sent home in “Suit Yourself” when she took a risk that didn’t pay off by trying to design menswear for the first time in her career. She was rescued by the Siriano Save that week, but then the judges sent her home again once and for all in the last regular challenge of the season, “The Height of Avant-Garde Fashion.”

But the voting was close. Two other designs tied with 20% of the vote in our poll, and they were both created by finalists: Guadarrama’s innovative wrapping-paper-and-jingle-bell dress in “Sleigh the Runway” and Mac’s elegant, elevated gown in “Live and Let Tie Dye.” Marquise Foster‘s new take on the tuxedo in “Suit Yourself” was next with 16% of the vote. Do you agree with those results? You can keep voting right here if you think our readers got it wrong.

