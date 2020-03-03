What was the absolute BEST ‘Project Runway’ design of season 18: the jingle bell dress, the hunky tux or …? [POLL]

With “Project Runway” down to its final four designers of season 18, we’re done with the individual design challenges and we’re now just waiting for Victoria Cocieru, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Geoffrey Mac and Sergio Guadarrama to present their collections at New York Fashion Week. But what were the best designs that came before? Click above to see every winning look from the season, and scroll down to vote in our poll. Which was the best of the best?

The season started with the designers splitting up into pairs and going into orbit for their “Blast Off” space station challenge, where Brittany Allen‘s cool black jumpsuit won, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. After that we got even more imaginative fashion. Guadarrama attached jingle bells to a party dress that he made out of wrapping paper and a basket in the unconventional holiday materials challenge. Cocieru deconstructed a bunch of suits from Goodwill to make Karlie Kloss an asymmetric dress. And Marquise Foster reinvented the tuxedo with masculine and feminine details — and talk about masculine, his hunky model Taurean was turning heads in the workroom all challenge long.

There were also heartwarming “Runway” results. Geoffrey Mac got teary when he won a challenge inspired by his idol Cyndi Lauper. Then Allen got to show her appreciation for her inspiration, pop artist Ashley Longshore. And Volpe-Beringer honored an inspiring Paralympic athlete by designing a victory dress that fully accommodated the client’s wheelchair needs. Which was your very favorite runway moment? Vote below, and let us know who you think will actually win the season when all is said and done here in our predictions center.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.