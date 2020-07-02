Too close to call: Best TV Movie a dead heat between ‘Bad Education’ and ‘El Camino’ for 2020 Emmys

Talk about a nail-biter! Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts from major media outlets are almost evenly divided between “Bad Education” and “El Camino” when it comes to Best TV Movie. All 29 Emmyologists believe both programs will earn nominations on July 28, so that’s no help. But when it comes to the winner, 13 pick the HBO telefilm about a true-to-life high school scandal while 12 choose the Netflix spin-off about a fan-favorite “Breaking Bad” character. The other four Experts predict “American Son,” Netflix’s adaptation of the Broadway play.

“Bad Education” just debuted on April 25, so it’s still fresh in the minds of Emmy voters. Hugh Jackman plays a by-the-books Long Island superintendent who gets embroiled in an embezzlement scandal thanks to his assistant’s (Allison Janney) illegal spending habits. HBO is no stranger to winning Best TV Movie, including recently when it went four-for-four: “Game Change” (2012), “Behind the Candelabra” (2013), “The Normal Heart” (2014) and “Bessie” (2015).

Here are the baker’s dozen of Experts who have “Bad Education” in their number-one positions to win: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone), Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” streamed back on October 11 and continued the story of Jesse Pinkman (three-time Emmy winner Aaron Paul) from the parent series. It won Best TV Movie at the Critics’ Choice Awards, with supporting actor Jesse Plemons also being nominated. Even though the telefilm was strangely snubbed at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, it did receive bids at the Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild.

These 12 Experts think “El Camino” will prevail at the 2020 Emmys: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Chris Harnick (E!), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ed Martin (Media Village), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo).

Rounding out the list of Experts, Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby) and Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly) predict “American Son” will win. Kerry Washington stars as a mother who visits a police station for information on her missing son. Christopher Demos-Brown wrote the movie script based on his play; Kenny Leon directed the project for Netflix.

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions