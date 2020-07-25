Best Variety Series Directing at the 2020 Emmys: The 5th slot is a free-for-all

The Emmy Awards ballot for Best Variety Series Directing lists 31 episodes, so there will be only five nominees in this category for the first time in three years, under the new Emmy rules. Under the proportional-representation rules for this category, two slots are reserved for the 16 submitted episodes of sketch series, two are reserved for the 15 submitted talk series and the last slot is a free-for-all. The six nominees last year were:

“Documentary Now!” (Alex Buono & Rhys Thomas): “Waiting for the Artist”

“Drunk History” (Derek Waters): “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

“Last Week Tonight” (Paul Pennolino): “Psychics”

“The Late Show” (Jim Hoskinson): “Live Midterm Election Show”

Winner — “Saturday Night Live” (Don Roy King): “Host: Adam Sandler”

“Who is America?” (Sacha Baron Cohen & Nathan Fielder & Daniel Gray Longino & Dan Mazer): “Episode 102”

There is a new rule this year that only two co-directors can be credited per submission. This category’s historical bias toward talk series was overcome last year when sketch series outnumbered talk series (two-to-one) for the first time in this category’s history. This bodes well on predictions for “Drunk History,” which is the only variety series with multiple episodes on the ballot. Aside from “Saturday Night Live,” none of the other sketch shows that have been nominated alongside or over it remain in contention: “Documentary Now!,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Portlandia” and “Who is America?”

The directors’ branch admittedly passed over the second submitted “Drunk History” installment last year for two first-time nominees: “Who is America?” for its only season and “Documentary Now!” breaking through after snubs for its first two seasons. “A Black Lady Sketch Show” from Robin Thede contends now for its debut season; “At Home” contends after snubs for its first two seasons. The latter Amy Sedaris vehicle boasts a new director: Ryan McFaul, who won this award for “Inside Amy Schumer” in 2016. Don Roy King has won eight of the last 10 years for “Saturday Night Live,” with 2016 being the only year that it missed the nomination.

“The Daily Show” won in 2015 for Jon Stewart‘s final year, but it has not been nominated with Trevor Noah as host. “Last Week Tonight” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” are the safest bets of the eligible talk shows to be nominated, with the last time that each missed being for their debut seasons. This bodes well for “Patriot Act,” as the Emmys welcomed Hasan Minhaj‘s debut with a nomination shutout above the line last year.

Stephen Colbert and John Oliver had the only talk shows nominated in this category last year and both were more recently nominated by the Directors Guild of America, losing to the “SNL” hosted by Eddie Murphy that contends now for the Emmy. The only other talk show nominated by the DGA this year and last year was “Real Time.” That Bill Maher show has actually been nominated the last six years by them, but its only equivalent Emmy nomination was in 2009. Such a discrepancy is irregular, given the overlap in voters between the DGA and Emmys. “Full Frontal” and “The Late Late Show” were last nominated in this category two years ago. Samantha Bee‘s show received a DGA Award nomination more recently, but an offshoot from the James Corden franchise was nominated over Bee’s in the Best Variety Special Directing category at the Emmys last year.

Submissions from top contenders:

“At Home” (Ryan McFaul): “Babies”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (Dime Davis): “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”

“The Daily Show” (David Paul Meyer): “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”

“Drunk History” (Jeremy Konner): “Bad Blood”

“Drunk History” (Derek Waters): “Believe It or Not”

“Full Frontal” (Andre Allen): “Coronavirus is Not an Excuse to Be Racist”

“Last Week Tonight” (Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner): “SLAPP Suits”

“The Late Late Show” (Tim Mancinelli & Glenn Clements): “The Late Late Christmas Show”

“The Late Show” (Jim Hoskinson): “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”

“Patriot Act” (Richard A. Preuss): “Mental Health”

“Real Time” (Paul Casey): “Howard Stern Comes Again”

“Saturday Night Live” (Don Roy King): “Host: Eddie Murphy”

