As ‘World of Dance’ season 4 approaches, we count down the show’s 13 best contestants so far

“World of Dance” returns for its fourth season on NBC on May 26 after a year off the air. So while we’re waiting for the show’s return, we’re counting down the very best contestants who have graced the stage so far. Click above for our ranked list. Do you agree with our choice for number-one?

The NBC series invites elite dancers from all corners of the globe to perform routines in a wide variety of styles including hip-hop, ballroom, tap, contemporary, flamenco and more. But unlike “So You Think You Can Dance,” where contestants compete as individuals, and “Dancing with the Stars,” where amateur celebs team up with professional partners, the acts that vie for the title on this series run the gamut of configurations.

Large ensembles have faced off against soloists, duos, trios and myriad other combinations. And adult competitors have battled dance prodigies under age 18. But all three winners so far have specialized in hip-hop dance: Les Twins (season one), The Lab (season two) and The Kings (season three). Will another performance style finally rise to the top in season four?

Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo judge contestants on a 100-point scale based on five different factors: performance, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation. To date, only two acts have ever received a perfect score of 100 after averaging together all three judges: the junior duo Charity and Andres and the aforementioned season three champs The Kings.

But you can’t capture everything special about a dancer just from their numbers. Their work is personal and emotional in addition to being athletic. It’s often hard to quantify exactly what made them resonate so strongly with us, but as Lopez would say, these acts gave us goosies, and they’re tough acts to follow for whoever takes the stage this summer.

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.